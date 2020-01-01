Gor Mahia's coronavirus test results revealed ahead of APR tie in Caf Champions League

The club has received a major boost as none of their members returned a positive outcome and thus all players are available for selection

have received their coronavirus tests ahead of the Caf preliminary round clash against APR of Rwanda on Saturday.

All the staff and players present in Kigali have been given a clean bill of health by the host government and that is a selection boost for stand-in coach Sammy Omollo.

“Good news!” Gor Mahia announced on the social media pages. “The Covid-19 results are out. All players or to be precise, the entire contingent [players and staff] that travelled to Rwanda have all tested Covid-19 negative and they have been cleared by Rwanda's Health Ministry.”

Omollo praised the enthusiasm of his players before meeting the Rwandan champions in the afternoon.

“I have never seen a team that is high in spirit like this Gor Mahia team despite the challenges,” he stated. “l am looking forward to a solid performance and good results today against APR.”

Philemon Otieno, who is set for a return since suffering a long-term injury in August 2019, hoped for a better result.

“l thank God we reached here well,” the Harambee Star said.

“It's evident the mood in the camp is really good - nothing to trouble our minds. We will use our experience in Caf matches to get positive results and then finish the job back at home next week.

“We will work hard as it should be.”

Former Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda, who visited the players at their camp revealed pre-match meeting plans.

“I have visited the team, gone to Ferwafa, all is well and the pre-match meeting was pushed to 9:00 am on Saturday from 6:00 pm Friday,” the former official was quoted by the club as saying.

On his part, team manager Jolawi Obondo lauded those who helped the club to successfully travel for the tie.

“All players and staff who are here in Rwanda are in good shape and are upbeat,” Obondo said.

“We sincerely thank our club patron Raila Odinga, deputy patron Governor Cyprian Awiti, Governor Rasanga Amoth, chairman Ambrose Rachier and the Ministry of Sports for their big support all through.”

The match will kick-off at 16:00 EAT.