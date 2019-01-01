Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia can turn it around against USM Alger – Kipkirui

The K’Ogalo forward maintains they still stand a chance of advancing to the group stage if they unsettle the visitors

forward Nicholas Kipkirui is confident they will get goals and eliminate USM Alger from the Caf .

The Kenyan champions will face a tall order when they take on the Algerian side in the return leg after losing 4-1 on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will need to win by a 3-0 margin so as to advance to the group stage of the competition.

And Kipkirui, who played as a sole striker against USM Alger, now says they still have a good chance to make amends and knock out out the Algerian side.

“I don’t think it is game over,” Kipkirui told Goal.

“We have a good record at home and can easily overturn the 4-1 defeat. All we now need are three goals and which we can easily get if we play as we always do at home.

“[USM Alger] enjoyed the home ground advantage and used it to their maximum and we will strive to do exactly that when they come for the return leg. We will be at home and with the fans rallying behind us, anything is possible.”

Kipkirui further said his side should strive to get early goals so as to unsettle USM Alger.

“Early goals will do the trick and we must work our way to get quick goals,” Kipkirui continued.

“If we score early enough, then the tie will change into our favour and we will unsettle them. It will be easier again for us to get another goal and maybe seal the game completely.”

Unlike when playing away, Gor Mahia have a good record at home, the latest win being a 5-1 beating of Aigle Noir from Burundi in the first round of the competition.

K’Ogalo are also remembered to have hammered Egyptian giants 4-2 in the Caf Confederation Cup, a match which was played at Kasarani Stadium, the venue for the return leg against USM Alger.