Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia can create magic against USM Alger – Muguna

The K’Ogalo captain assures fans the KPL champions are ready to seal a group stage ticket for the first time in their history

captain Kenneth Muguna has stated they are fighting to improve on last season in the Caf .

The Kenyan champions failed to make it to the group stages of the competition after losing on the away goals rule to Nigerian side last year. Gor Mahia had won the first leg staged in Nairobi 3-1 but went on to lose the return leg 2-0 in Lagos.

And with another chance to reach the group stages of the competition coming up against USM Alger on Sunday, the K’Ogalo skipper is confident they have what it takes to overturn the 4-1 deficit suffered in the first leg played in Bilda, a fortnight ago.

“Gor Mahia is very hungry to reach the group stages and we want to turn around the tie against USM Alger,” Muguna told the club’s official website.

“We want to improve our performance from last season and make sure we reach the next stage. I know it will not be easy but we have the squad which can do magic and win the game for us.

“I must admit [USM Alger] is a good team with quality players. We are also a good team and so it will be a battle of two quality teams.”

On the mood in the camp ahead of the match, Muguna said: “Everyone is positive. The mood has been okay despite the financial challenges. The training sessions have been productive and we are looking ahead to the match.”

Muguna also had this message for the fans: “Our fans should fill the stadium. It will be awesome if there isn’t even one empty seat. We need their support.”

K’Ogalo will need to win by a 3-0 scoreline to be assured of reaching the group stages of the competition for the first time in their history.