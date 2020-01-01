Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia arrive in Algeria ahead of CR Belouizdad game

K'Ogalo will miss the services of captain Kenneth Muguna who is nursing a rib injury

have finally arrived in ahead of their Saturday, second preliminary round game in the Caf against CR Belouizdad.

The Kenyan champions left for North Africa on Thursday aboard Airways and connected to Algeria through Doha. The club has confirmed they have safely arrived in Algeria.

"After weathering a journey marred with challenges in securing a flight to Algeria, the team has safely landed in Algiers, the capital city of the North African country for [Saturday's] Champions League preliminary match against Belouizdad," the East African outfit communicated on their official portal.

Team manager Jolawi Obondo has stated the team is upbeat ahead of the game against the hosts.

"Though long, we have had the best journey so far," Obondo said.

"Much improved services from Airways. The stop-over was less than two hours in Doha. The boys are upbeat and we will take some rest before having a feel of the pitch."

Defender Philemon Otieno, who is the assistant captain, promised the team will give their best in the game.

"The journey has been okay and we thank God for that," the experienced captain confirmed.

"We are all fine and the mood is good, we are ready to give our best tomorrow [Saturday]."

Captain Kenneth Muguna is among the players who missed the trip owing to a rib injury.

Experienced midfielder Bernard Ondiek is also out with an injury, the same as John Ochieng'.

18-players left the country on Thursday night for North Africa.

The team en route to Algeria comprises mostly of local players as Ulimwengu and Tito Okello are the only foreigners available.

The match was rescheduled for December 26 after Gor Mahia had requested the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to push the game forward owing to travel technicalities.

Gor Mahia squad:

Gad Mathew, Philemon Otieno, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Juma Andrew, Ernest Wendo, Sydney Ochieng, Samuel Onyango

Tito Okello, Jules Ulimwengu, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bonface Oluoch, Kevin Wesonga, Joachim Oluoch, Nicholas Omondi, Benson Omalla, Frank Odhiambo, Clifton Miheso

Technical Staff: Samuel Omollo, Patrick Odhiambo, Jolawi Obondo, Willis Ochieng, Victor Nyaoro, Frederick Otieno

Officials: Dolfina Odhiambo, Gerphas Okuku.