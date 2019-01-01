Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia a force to be reckoned with – Ngabonziza

The skipper of the visiting Burundian side feels K’Ogalo have enough firepower to conquer Africa soon

Aigle Noir captain Blanchard Ngabonziza believes have the potential to reach the Group Stage of the Caf .

K’Ogalo claimed a comfortable 5-1 win over the Burundian outfit in the second leg of their qualifier for the elite African competition last Sunday.

The skipper admits his team was outplayed by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions and wished the Steve Polack-led side the best of luck in the next round of the competition.

“To be honest, Gor Mahia play beautiful football and when on the pitch, they mean business,” Ngabonziza told Goal.

“The players are determined to win and get a positive result, and they were rewarded. They dominated the game, punished us from the mistakes we made in the first twenty minutes and continued to attack for more goals.”

Ngabonziza believes Gor Mahia are destined for greatness soon if they remain consistent.

“The players they have are talented and experienced, and it is obvious they have the right attitude when it comes to competitions,” Ngabonziza continued.

Article continues below

“If they remain consistent in getting positive results and maintain their squad, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the continent.”

Gor Mahia will now play Algerian side USM Alger, a team they were pooled with in the Caf Confederation Cup in the 2017/18 season.

After a barren draw at home, K’Ogalo were defeated 2-1 away in North Africa and ended up finishing third in the group which also had Rayon Sports of Rwanda and 's Yanga SC