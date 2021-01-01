Caf Champions League: FKF criteria to pick Kenya's flag bearer is not justified – Aduda

The former K’Ogalo official has faulted the federation for using a wrong route to pick a representative for inter-club competition

Former Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has faulted Football Kenya Federation for the criteria they have laid out to pick the country’s representative for the Caf Champions League for next season.

Three weeks ago, FKF has confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal that the team which will be topping the 18-team Premier League table by the end of June 30, will get a direct ticket for the inter-club competition.

But according to Aduda, there is no such criteria as outlined by Caf when they asked all federations across Africa to send the names of their flag bearers by the end of June 30.

What has been said?

“The Champions League tournament is for Caf, and FKF is an affiliate member of Caf, so they have to follow the criteria given out by Caf to get a flag bearer for the country, and not the cooked criteria they already came out with,” Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

“They have been told to choose one rule out of the two as listed by Caf, and most importantly to engage their clubs but now what they said, because this is Champions League and not a representative event like it is the case in the Confederation Cup, they have to follow the rules.

“They need to follow the criteria the African body has explained in their road map on what should be done to get the correct flag bearer, I don’t know what will happen but their criteria does not go with what Caf had asked them to do.”

According to a statement from Caf obtained by Goal, the African body requested federations will not have finished their leagues by June 30 owing to conditions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, to engage teams according to articles 2 and 3, Chapter 4 of the regulations.

What do Caf rules stipulate?

“Federations that did not complete the season 2020-21 but had set criteria to classify the teams to homologate the standings in the national competition 2020-21, the engaged teams in the next Caf season are the teams qualified from the national competitions 2020-21 in accordance to criteria of engagement mentioned in article 2 and 3, Chapter 3 of the regulations,” read part of the Caf statement.

The statement continued: “The federations that could not complete the season and considered that the season is totally canceled and not counted, the engaged teams in the next Caf season are the same teams qualified from the said association in the last Caf season 2020-21 taking into consideration the quota of each association according to their rankings.

“Also the federations not yet to finish the national season by the time of engagement will be requested to choose one of the above-mentioned criteria to determine their representative(s) and Caf will either approve or disapprove the criteria chosen.”

According to Aduda, FKF did not consider any of the aforementioned criteria but instead, decided to come up with their own style of picking the team for the competition.