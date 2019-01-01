Caf Champions League: FC Platinum trying new combinations ahead of Big Bullets clash - Mapeza

The two teams will clash on Friday to determine the side to progress in the competition

head coach Norman Mapeza is adamant they will pick up a good result against Nyasa Big Bullets in the Caf return leg match on Friday.

Mapeza, who saw his side slump to a 2-0 defeat to Triangle United in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo on August 18, revealed his dissatisfaction with Platinum's display but is confident they will have a perfect day in the second leg of the continental assignment against the Malawian side.

“We need to regroup, soldier on but the core of the team is not here yet. We have a lot of new faces and we are still trying new combinations,” Mapeza told The Herald.

Article continues below

“We will try to get a result on Friday against Big Bullets and see how it progresses.”

FC Platinum will host the Malawian giants for the return match after a goalless draw in the first leg in Blantyre.