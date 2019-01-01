Caf Champions League: FC Platinum can reach the group stage - Sweswe

The Zimbabwean giants hope for a better Caf inter-club campaign this time around

assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe is confident his side will reach the Caf group stages.

The Zimbabwean side has already submitted a 28-man squad to Caf before facing Malawian giants Big Nyasa Bullets on August 10 in the preliminary round.

The Zvishavane-based club has lost Farai Madhanhanga, Ali Sadiki, Godknows Murwira, Kelvin and Elvis Moyo in the ongoing transfer window.

Tawana Chikore, Evidence Tendayi, Guyve Mawete Nsilia, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Keith Madera and Kelvin Mangiza have been brought on board to replace the players who left.

“What is important for this competition is to have enough preparations both physical and physiological. We are working very hard for this tournament as well as the league," Sweswe told News Day .

Sweswe believes FC Platinum can progress further in the competition.

"With what is already at our disposal, I think we have the strength to reach the group stages and we will continue working hard to achieve this," he added.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeeper : Petros Mhari, Wallace Magalane, Francis Tizayi

Defenders: William Stima, Gift Bello, Raphael Muduviwa, Evidence Tendayi, Tawana Chikore, Kelvin Mangiza, Lawrence Mhlanga, Gift Mbweti,

Midfielders : Rodwell Chinyengetere, Never Tigere, Guvye Mawete Nsiala, Devon Chafa, Rainsome Pavari. Rahaman Kutsanzira, Kelvin Madzongwe, Hagiazo Magaya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Keith Madera

Forwards: Mkhokeli Dube, Albert Eonde, Lameck Nhamo, Perfect Chikwende.