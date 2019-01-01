Caf Champions League: Fan support and motivation key for Simba SC progress - Kahata

The midfielder feels his new side has a good chance of progressing in the continental club competition

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata is confident the Tanzanian outfit will get past Uniao Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo) in the preliminary round of the Caf .

In the first leg, the two sides battled to a barren draw in Mozambique and the return clash is what stands between Simba SC and the next stage of the competition.

With the second leg set for Dar es Salaam in about 10 days time, Kahata is optimistic his side will finish the job.

"Remember, we are playing at home, so our chances of advancing are very high. The fans will be behind us, and their motivation is what we need in order to boost our chances of getting the positive result we need," Kahata told Goal.

The former midfielder also revealed the target set by the club in the competition.

"The team has quality players who are determined to do better in this competition. Last season, we reached the quarter-finals of the competition, and we have set a target of doing better this season. Going a step forward is our main objective," he added.

Simba will need a win of any kind to advance to the final round of the preliminaries, while their visitors need a scoring draw to qualify.

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian league champions will be playing Azam FC this weekend in the Tanzanian Community Shield, hoping to claim their first silverware this season.