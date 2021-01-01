Caf Champions League exit should motivate Gor Mahia against Napsa Stars - Okoth

The Kenyan giants will face the Zambian rivals on Sunday in the first leg of the pre-group stage encounter

Retired Kenyan striker Ronald Okoth has explained how moving into the Caf Confederation Cup from the Champions League should act as motivation for Gor Mahia.

After an underwhelming outing against CR Belouizdad in the Champions League, the Green Army dropped to the continent’s second-tier club competition.

“That [relegation] is not going to demotivate them in fact, to me, it is a source of motivation because they know it is another chance to feature at continental level,” Okoth, who won the 2013 league with Gor Mahia, told Goal.

“The drop from the Champions League is done, and now they must focus on the assignment at hand.”

The former KCB striker also warned the Kenyan Caf ambassadors from underrating the Zambian outfit who have already named their travelling squad for the Sunday game.

“Gor Mahia should not underrate Napsa Stars at all,” he warned. “If you look at their squad, you will see they have former Gor Mahia players in Shaban Odhoji and David Odhiambo and that indicates that they are a strong side.

“Gor Mahia must be serious in the game, they must show they are hungry and want more. Any team that is featuring at continental level must be taken as a serious rival.

“The fact they are at this stage shows they are a good side but I also believe Gor Mahia are a better side and what they must do is ensure they win the first leg.”

The former Sofapaka and Mathare United star explained how Odhoji and Odhiambo’s participation can be an advantage for both sides.

“Having Odhoji and Odhiambo in their ranks is a big advantage for Napsa Stars as the two players know Gor Mahia inside out. So, Napsa Stars are coming to play a side they know rather well,” Okoth concluded.

“But that can also be an advantage for Gor Mahia because they know the players well. Napsa Stars should not entirely rely on what the two know about Gor Mahia because they have changed, it is not the Gor Mahia that they played for then.”

Gor Mahia will welcome Napsa Stars for the first leg encounter as Caf matches resume.