Caf Champions League: Don't underestimate Gor Mahia – APR coach Mohamed

The Moroccan tactician feels his side underrated K’Ogalo in the first leg and says he does not want to see same attitude again

Armee Patriotique Rwandaise FC (APR) coach Adil Errade Mohamed has cautioned his players not to underrate when they two sides clash in the return leg of the Caf preliminary round at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions managed to secure an away goal after they lost 2-1 in the first leg played at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

Olivier Niyonzima had given the hosts an early lead in the ninth minute before Kenneth Muguna cancelled it out with a perfectly taken free kick in the 28th minute, only for defender Andrew Juma to score in his own net.

The Moroccan tactician has now said they deserved to beat K’Ogalo by a huge margin and the troubles Gor Mahia went through before travelling to Kigali for the first leg affected his players, and thus they did not give their all.

Gor Mahia were faced with financial difficulties with their trip to Rwanda being cancelled on Wednesday, because they lacked air tickets, and even when they secured tickets, they had to borrow Harambee Stars tracksuits from Football Federation (FKF).

“I am told that local media reported extensively about the financial difficulties that our opponents are going through and how it had affected their morale because some players had threatened not to play,” Mohamed is quoted by New Times.

“This might have made our players become a little bit complacent but I don’t want to see that attitude in the return leg, we must be very cautious against them and make sure we don’t crack.”

Mohamed has admitted that his team needs to remain focused because beating the Kenyan side on their turf will not be an easy task.

On his part, Gor Mahia assistant coach Peter Odhiambo promised to use the home ground advantage to the maximum and seal their place in the next round of the competition.

“We came here to score goals not to defend but we conceded two goals which was not the plan but we are going to prepare well for the return leg," he told the same publication.

"Our plan will be to score quick goals and then defend in numbers.”

Gor Mahia have been in the competition in the last four seasons but have always found it hard to advance further than the preliminary stages, and their last attempt, in 2019, was ended by ’s USM Alger.

The Algerian outfit picked up two victories against K’Ogalo and the two defeats came at a time Gor Mahia were strained financially as they operated without a sponsor.

It is the same case with APR - they have dominated their game in Rwanda but it has not been the same case at continental level. They have never made it to the group stage of the Champions League either.

Posta coach Sammy Omollo will once again handle the side in the return leg.