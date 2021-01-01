Caf Champions League: Did Simba SC pay the price for underrating Kaizer Chiefs?

The Msimbazi giants’ fairy tale run in the inter-club competition came to an end in the quarters, but did they take Amakhosi for granted?

When the draw for the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League was conducted in Cairo headquarters on April 30 and Simba SC learnt they will next face Kaizer Chiefs, their eyes and efforts were already focused on the semi-finals.

The Msimbazi giants had enjoyed a splendid route into the group stage after topping Group A, which was dubbed the group of death, with 13 points and with an unbeaten record.

Simba won three matches at home, and also conceded the fewest goals - two - in the group.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi proved a hard nut to crack at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium where they defeated Egyptian and Africa champions Al Ahly 1-0, hammered AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1, and secured a 3-0 win against Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Away from home, their performance was also something to write home about as they opened their group-stage campaign with a 1-0 win against AS Vita in Kinshasa, drew 0-0 against Al Merrikh in Khartoum, and then lost 1-0 against Al Ahly in Cairo.

Heading into the Chiefs battle, Simba had also won nine straight matches in the Mainland Premier League plus one domestic cup fixture, but it was not the case for the Soweto giants, whose road to the last eight was not easy as they struggled to win their matches and also experienced a mixed run of results in the domestic league as they dropped to ninth on the table.

Chief made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad Casablanca, Horoya AC, and Petro Atletico.

Amakhosi started their campaign with a 4-0 defeat against Wydad away, returned home to manage a 0-0 draw against Horoya, then registered their first win after beating Petro Atletico 3-0 at the FNB Stadium.

In the return leg against the Angolan giants, Chiefs managed a 0-0 draw, but it was the 1-0 win at home against Wydad which earned them the knockout stage ticket.

Their performance was even worse in the league, where, in their last six matches before facing Simba, they had only managed a single win – beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 - with the other three matches ending in defeats and two ending in draws.

Did Simba take Chiefs for granted?

Botswana coach Adel Amrouche opines that Simba went into the first leg fixture in South Africa thinking Chiefs was a weak team and took them for granted but were left in shock to return home with a bag full of four goals.

“The giant can sleep but can’t die, this is a story of Kaizer [Chiefs], they Simba [treated Chiefs] like a weak team during the first leg and they have now paid the price,” Amrouche told Goal.

“Chiefs is not a team who make teams fear them in Africa, they are not constant with results but they are still a big team, they can get sick but cannot die because they have something in the team that keeps them winning and I think Simba took them easily because they thought Chiefs are not the same like before and they were punished."

The former Kenya tactician believes that had Simba taken the first leg game seriously, they would have stood a good chance of progressing to the last four because they were riding high at home.

“You saw their three goals came from headers, the quality for Chiefs is using headers, so Simba should have tried to kill their balls from the middle before they are crossed into the dangerzone, and the damage was already done away and even their good record at home could not help them,” Amrouche continued.

Was the game lost in the first leg?

Simba coach Gomes has conceded their dream of making history by reaching the semis was sealed during their first meeting in South Africa because the defeat they suffered was too heavy for the opponents to overturn.

“We are really disappointed because we have done a very wonderful display today [Saturday] but we are not happy because we lost the qualification in the first match,” Da Rosa told Goal. “But I am very proud of my players because they showed big commitment.

“They were very wonderful and had a good fighting spirit, they fight until the end of the match, they didn’t give up and for sure we deserved to win," he continued. “We had a lot of scoring chances to kill the game and qualify but unfortunately football sometimes is like this, if we had managed a better result in the first leg for sure we could reach the semi-finals.”

His sentiments are echoed by former Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael who feels Chiefs executed their job well in the home game and ultimately secured their passage to the last four.

“I watched the game and I want to be very clear that Simba were the team of the day, they played extremely well,” Eymael explained to Goal, "but like I had said before, the damage had already been done in the first leg, Kaizer [Chiefs] had to do the job at home and they did it very well.

“Chiefs won 4-0…yes…and now [Saturday]…Simba played well and scored three goals, they could have scored six goals today, they had a penalty in the first half, a clear handball inside the box which was not given and then Bernard [Morrison] and Bocco could have scored again.”

What next for Simba?

Eymael and Amrouche feel Simba have learnt a lesson from their exit and they can now go a step further in their next Champions League campaign.

Asked if he sees a great future for Simba, Eymael told Goal: “Yes, they are on a very good track, they will be the team to watch in the next campaign because they have learnt a thing or two from their exit.”

Article continues below

Amrouche quipped: “[Simba] did well in the second game and the outcome showed they are also a big team in the East Africa region, Simba did well in the return leg, it was not easy to score three goals against Chiefs, it was not easy, they did well.

“This is a good lesson for [Simba] in the future and I’m sure in the next campaign, they will be strong enough to compete effectively.”

The Msimbazi giants have already turned their focus on defending the league and domestic cup titles, but can the exit serve them a lesson to go beyond the quarter-finals stage next season?