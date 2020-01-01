Caf Champions League: Curfew will affect Gor Mahia plans – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal why the latest decision by the government will affect his plans for the team in the continental competition

coach Steven Polack has confessed the latest extension of curfew for sporting activities and social gatherings in will affect the club’s plans for the coming season.

On Monday, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the curfew of sporting activities and social gatherings for another 30 days meaning it will now run until August 6.

With Gor Mahia being crowned champions after the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season was ended owing to effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the club won the ticket to represent the country in the Caf for the fourth season in a row.

The British coach has now told Goal the latest move by the government will affect his plans to prepare the team well ahead of the competition which is slated to kick off in September.

“The latest curfew has really affected my plans, in terms of what I wanted the team to achieve before the Caf competition starts in late September,” Polack told Goal on Tuesday.

“It means the team cannot start pre-season training now until August 7 and remember, the competition will start after a few weeks then, it will be difficult for my team and players to display the game I want, the curfew has definitely affected my plans.

“So when do we start preparations if the curfew goes until August 7?

"When do you get time to gauge your new players if you sign any? It is a very difficult situation we find ourselves in, and we are not even sure whether the curfew will be lifted after August 7, we don’t know what the President will say again, he might extend it further and complicate matters even more.”

Polack also revealed that, despite his love for football, he will travel to his home in Finland to check on his family when international flights resume.

“We still don’t know when football will resume in the country, and I love football but my family is also very important, I love football but I miss my children very much also,” Polack continued.

“I will go home when the flights resume, it doesn’t matter, I have to go home and check on my family, I miss them anyway, my family was supposed to come to Kenya in the summer but because of Covid-19 they could not travel.”

Asked whether he will come back in time for the league resumption, Polack said: “I am hoping so, I just want to spend some quality time with my children because they were supposed to come here in summer but because of the situation we could not control, it did not happen anyway.”

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the season replacing Hassan Oktay, and managed to win the curtain-raiser – KPL Cup – and the league title in his debut season.