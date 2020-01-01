Caf Champions League: Chama’s goal ensures Simba overcome Plateau United to advance

Wekundu wa Msimbazi booked a slot in the next round of the competition courtesy of a strike registered in the first leg in Nigeria

Tanzanian champions Simba SC progressed to the first round of the Caf despite a 0-0 draw against Plateau United on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba advance after scoring a goal in the first encounter courtesy of Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama on November 29 in Jos.

Coach Sven Vandenbroeck deployed a rather defensive line-up against the Peace Boys as John Bocco, Chama, and Luis Miquissone were the only outright attacking players.

With Joash Onyango unavailable, Erasto Nyoni was recalled into the starting XI as he has been missing in the league matches with the Kenyan international being the preferred choice since his arrival.

Nyoni was lucky to keep the Nigerian outfit at bay alongside Serge Wawa who he had established an almost impervious partnership at the back before the arrival of Onyango.

With Gerson Fraga out with a long-term injury, Muzamiru Yassin was preferred to Said Ndemla in midfield which also boasted of an ever-present Jonas Mkude as well as Hassan Dilunga.

Meddie Kagere, who is in the race of getting back to full fitness, started on the bench alongside attacking duo of Francis Kahata and Bernard Morrison.

With a packed midfield, Simba failed to launch a direct attack in the entire first half but chose to play the ball wide. They had zero shots on target although they had more time on the ball than their rivals from Jos City. The script was largely repeated in the second half.

Overcoming the Plateau United hurdle should be a huge sigh of relief for Wekundu wa Msimbazi who faltered at the preliminary stage last season against UD Songo of Mozambique.

Simba will now face either Costa do Sol of Mozambique or Zimbabwe’s in the first round.

were the first East African side to progress from the preliminary round to the first round after seeing off APR of Rwanda. A 3-1 win over the Rwandan army side ensured K’Ogalo booked a place in the second round by overturning a 2-1 setback suffered in the first match.

After Simba and Gor Mahia played their parts, eyes now will turn to ’s Vipers SC who will face Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan on Sunday.

The Venoms face a huge task of overturning a 1-0 scoreline that was registered at St Mary’s Kitende in the initial match. Since Vipers have made their group stage target known, it is now upon head coach Fred Kajoba and his players to ensure a good result is achieved in Omdurman.