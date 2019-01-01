Caf Champions League: Chaabani regrets Esperance's second-half slide

The 37-year-old manager was unhappy his side couldn’t press home their advantage in their first-leg stalemate in Morocco

Esperance de Tunis manager Moine Chaabani believes his side could have done better in the first leg of their Caf final 1-1 draw against at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, after letting their advantage slide in the second half.

The defending champions had gone in front just before half-time through Fousseny Coulibaly, before having to play the vast majority of the second-half with a man advantage after Wydad captain Brahim Nakach was sent off in the 49th minute.

Chaabani’s side were pegged back by a Cheick Comara header in the final 10 minutes, prompting the Tunisian boss to lament his side’s inability to hold off their North African rivals, before looking forward to the reverse fixture in his post-match reaction with Caf.

“We could have achieved a better result today. We were successful in the first half, but we failed in the second as we couldn't defend our 1-0 advantage,” Chaabani began.

“The winner is not yet decided. We are facing off a great team, having enough experience and a great coach. There is still another game for which we have to prepare well.”

The draw saw the tournament’s defending champions extend their unbeaten run in the continent’s premier club competition to 11 games, and having triumphed last year, will look to finish the job in as they aspire to become the fourth club in history to successfully defend their crown.