Caf Champions League: Boost for Gor Mahia as two players cleared to face USM Alger

The Kenyan champions have received a huge boost with two key players set to return for their trip to Algeria in the Caf competition

have received a major boost after two key players recovered from injury in readiness to face USM Alger in a Caf match on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to depart for on Thursday ahead of the first leg contest and have welcomed Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie and defender Maurice Ojwang to the travelling squad.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal the two players have been passed fit by the medical staff and will thus make the trip to the North African nation.

“[Afriyie] and [Ojwang] are both fit and available to travel for Algeria,” Aduda told Goal.

“We missed their services in the first round against Aigle Noir of Burundi but the doctors have now cleared both players to be involved against USM Alger. It is good to have your squad fit and ready for such a tough assignment.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking to write history as the first club from to make it past the group stage of the competition and Aduda is confident they have a squad to achieve the feat.

“We know we have always failed to make it past the second hurdle but it is the time to make things right,” Aduda continued.

“We must be ready to tackle USM Alger and I am confident the squad we have for this season can make us proud. All we need is to get a convincing result away so we can make our work easier when we face them in Nairobi for the return leg.”

Article continues below

Last season, K’Ogalo failed to make it past the second round after losing to of on the away goals rule after the two-legged fixture ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Gor Mahia met USM Alger in the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, with the Kenyan side managing a 0-0 draw at home before losing the return leg played at Stade du 5 Juillet Stadium 2-1.

The North African side progressed to the next round after defeating Niger's SONIDEP in the preliminaries on a 5-2 aggregate score.