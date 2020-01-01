Caf Champions League: Blow for Gor Mahia as Muguna is ruled out of CR Belouizdad game

The Kenyan champions will be away in North Africa to play their hosts on Wednesday

are set to be without their captain Kenneth Muguna when they play Chabab Riadhi de Belouizdad in their second preliminary round of the Caf .

The former midfielder was involved in three of their four goals scored in their 4-3 aggregate win over APR Rwanda in the first preliminary round of the competition. However, he will now miss the date with the North African giants.

"Yes, I will not be part of the team that will play Belouizdad in the Champions League," Muguna told Goal on Sunday.

"I still have a problem with my ribs, and the game has come too soon for me. These are the types of games I would love to be involved in but this time around I will have to cheer them from my home."

The 24-year-old is optimistic his teammates have what it takes to get a positive outcome away.

"This is going to be a tricky game considering the fact that we are playing away," Muguna continued.

"However, I am hopeful we will get a positive outcome. The team has enough players who can replace me and still do the job effectively."

CR Belouizdad reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win and will now face K’Ogalo.

According to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), the first leg will be played on December 22 or 23 in , with the return leg planned for January 5 or 6, 2021 in Nairobi.

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.