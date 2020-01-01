Caf Champions League: APR land in Kenya ahead of Gor Mahia decisive showdown

The Rwandan champions will head into the game enjoying a 2-1 win over K’Ogalo from the first leg encounter

's Caf rivals APR of Rwanda have landed in Nairobi ahead of the decisive match on Saturday.

The Rwandan giants enjoy a 2-1 lead from the first preliminary encounter in Kigali and the second tie offers them an opportunity to progress further in the competition.

Gor Mahia, on the other hand, enjoy the advantage of a goal scored away and can build on that ground to ensure they down APR and book a slot in the second round.

The Rwandan side has arrived with a contingent of 24 players who will face K’Ogalo at Nyayo Stadium behind closed doors.

Head coach Adil Errade Mohamed warned his players from underrating the Kenyan champions especially given the financial woes they faced.

“I am told that local media reported extensively about the financial difficulties that our opponents are going through and how it had affected their morale because some players had threatened not to play,” Mohamed said in an earlier interview.

“This might have made our players become a little bit complacent but I don’t want to see that attitude in the return leg, we must be very cautious against them and make sure we don’t crack.”

Gor Mahia had to reach out to Football Federation (FKF) to help them on financial matters ahead of the Saturday clash.

“We appealed for help from FKF and I want to confirm we have received Sh3m to help us prepare for the match against APR,” Sam Ochola, Gor Mahia’s secretary-general, told Goal on Wednesday. “We will use the money to clear players’ debts and to prepare adequately for the return leg which we have to win.

“I want to thank FKF through president Nick [Mwendwa] for listening to our plea and supporting us during these difficult times, and I know the amount will help motivate our players to get a good result against APR on Saturday.

“I hope FKF will continue to help us until we get out of our troubles, and also as we strive to go far in Caf competition.”

APR Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rwabugiri Umar, Ahishakiye Heritier,

Defenders: Mutsinzi Ange, Thierry Manzi, Emmanuel Imanishimiwe, Omborenga Fitina, Rwabuhihi Aime, Niyomugabo Claude, Ndayishimiye Dieudonne, Buregeya Prince.

Midfielders: Oliver Niyonzima, Mushimiyimana Mohamed, Ruboneka Jean, Itangishaka Blaise, Bukuru Christophe, Nsanzimfura Keddy.

Strikers: Danny Usengimana, Byiringiro Lague, Jacques Tuyisenge, Manishimiwe Djabel, Yves Mugunga, Bizimana Yannick.