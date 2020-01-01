Caf Champions League: APR coach Mohamed to stay despite defeat to Gor Mahia

The army side have confirmed they will retain their coach despite suffering an early exit from the competition against K’Ogalo

APR have confirmed they will not sack their coach Adil Errade Mohamed despite losing to in the Caf on Saturday.

The Rwandan champions came into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg meeting in Kigali, but could not sustain the pressure as Gor Mahia scored two quick goals in added time to win 3-1 and advance to the next stage of the competition.

After the defeat, rumours went around social media that the army side have parted ways with their coach, but the team has now come out to confirm they will keep him despite the early exit from the competition.

“APR administration confirms the continuation with our coach Adil Errade Mohamed as well as the great confidence that we have in him and his quality work despite the elimination of the Champions League,” the club wrote on their Twitter handle.

APR FC administration confirms the continuation with our Coach Mr. Mohammed Adil Erradi as well as the great confidence that we have in him and his quality work despite the elimination of the . pic.twitter.com/5z7kvCeeYl — APR FC OFFICIAL (@aprfcofficial3) December 6, 2020

After the exit, Mohamed told Goal his players had been punished because they could not concentrate after drawing level at 1-1 on the day, and leading 3-2 on aggregate, with 10 minutes to go.

“We scored a goal which could have taken us to the next phase but it seems my players continued to celebrate instead, of playing and defending what they had secured,” Mohamed told Goal at Nyayo Stadium.

“It is the reason we have Gor Mahia room and they punished us with two quick goals in a span of one minute, it was very unfortunate but we are now out and can focus on winning the league again.”

Jacques Tuyisenge missed a chance to put his team in front after nine minutes as his penalty was saved by Gad Mathews. Samuel Onyango then put K'Ogalo in front after 17 minutes from close range. In the 81st minute, Keddy Nsanzimfura equalized to give the Army hope of making it to the next round.

However, Sydney Ochieng' struck in the second minute of added time to level the tie before Nicholas Kipkirui sealed the win with only moments to go, and ensure the Kenyan champions advanced with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Gor Mahia stand-in coach Sammy Omollo also believes over-excitement was the reason why APR conceded two late goals.

“The problem with APR is that they over-celebrated when they equalised against us,” Omollo told Goal after the match.

“They got overexcited and gave us a chance to get our goals. If they could have concentrated maybe they could have managed to get the result they needed to make it to the next round.”

Gor Mahia have never made it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.