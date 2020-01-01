Caf Champions League: APR back Erradi, Rwabugiri under fire after Gor Mahia elimination

The goalkeeper has been accused of being below par after conceding four goals that helped K’Ogalo win the continental tie

As APR confirmed support for head coach Mohamed Adil Erradi, the Online Fan Club president Pierre Muragijimana has blamed goalkeeper Umar Rwabugiri for their early Caf elimination by .

There were rumours the Rwandan champions were set to fire the Moroccan tactician after a 3-1 defeat in Nairobi in the second game but the speculation was finally dismissed by the club.

“APR FC administration confirms the continuation with our coach Mr Mohammed Adil Erradi as well as the great confidence that we have in him and his quality work despite the elimination of the Caf Champions League,” APR confirmed.

However, Muragijimana explained why he places all the blame on the Rwandan goalkeeper after the club were knocked out despite winning the first leg in Kigali 2-1.

“I don’t have a problem with a coach but the goalkeeper,” Muragijimana said as was quoted by The New Times.

“We have often doubted the quality of the goalkeeper. For years, the best goalkeepers in the league always belonged to APR FC, but it is now the opposite.

“If you can’t rank among Rwanda’s top five goalkeepers or make it into at least the national team’s squad, it’s simple for people to question your performance.”

The fans president also called upon the APR management to ensure the goalkeeping issue is looked into in order to ensure they get good results in future.

“The only problem we have is a goalkeeper and I believe the club’s management will address it if we are to perform well in continental competitions,” he concluded.

“And if the policy of playing homegrown players doesn’t materialise, we can also start thinking about foreign players.”

On his part, Gregoire Gisa said the struggle seen at APR against their continental rivals will spill over to the national team.

“Only the best in the league has to come to APR FC and if the coach got the best out of them, the club and even the national team will, sooner or later, bear fruit for both of them,” the fan added.

The army side will now focus on domestic duties with the biggest task being the league title defence. They will be hosted by Sunrise FC on December 14 after two of their Premier League actions were postponed to give them time to engage in the Champions League.