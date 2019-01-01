Caf Champions League: Anthony Akumu missing in Zesco United's provisional squad

The Zambian giants will have to play their first match without the Kenyan midfielder

Midfielder Anthony Akumu has not been included in Zesco United's Caf squad.

Akumu is set to miss the first match of the preliminary round against Green Mamba of Eswatni, which is set to take place on August 10, due to a reported groin injury.

Defender David Owino makes the cut alongside Jesse Were and new signing Umaru Kasumba. Kasumba joined the Zambian champions after his contract with Kenyan Premier League ( ) side ended in June.

The Ugandan scored 17 goals for the 2008 KPL champions and was third on the top scorers' chart behind Enosh Ochieng and Allan Wanga.

He is expected to vie for starting places with Were, who has established himself as a centre-forward for the Ndola-based outfit.

Provisional squad:

Jacob Banda, Dieudonne Ntibahezwa, Samson Banda, Simon Silwimba, Shamy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala, David Odhiambo, Marcel Kalonda, Clement Mwape, Phiri Mwila, Kondwani Mtonga, John Chingandu, Mwape Mwelwa.

Misheck Chaila, Edward Tembo, Logic Chingandu, Kosuke Nakamachi, Jesse Were, Umaru Kasumba, Quadri Kola, Thaban Kamusoko, Savior Nkonkola.