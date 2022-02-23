Caf Champions League: Al Ahly issue update on Tau’s readiness for Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Al Ahly have revealed the latest concerning Percy Tau’s muscle injury as they prepare to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group A match in Cairo.

The African champions’ football director Sayed Abdelhafiz says the Bafana Bafana star is 95 percent ready to play against the Brazilians.

That saw Tau being rested for the Egyptian Premier League clash against El-Makkasa on Tuesday to allow him to fully recover.

“The coaching staff had to rest a number of players during El-Makkasa games, Ali Maaloul and Mohamed Abdelmoneim needed the time off the pitch,” Sayed told Al Ahly TV as per Kingfut.

“We have four important games against Sundowns and Al-Merreikh in the Champions League, we need our players to be ready by then.

“Even the best players in the world are benched when the coaching staff decides it. We have the motive to go for the third consecutive Caf Champions League title, no one has ever done it before.

“Percy Tau is 95% ready for Sundowns game. We decided to rest him in the El-Makkasa game to make sure he’s fit for the Sundowns clash. On the other hand, Ayman Ashraf will probably not be able to participate, but Abdelmoneim and Maaloul are ready.”

Tau was injured in the Egyptian League Cup in late January after having a good start to the season.

He has five league goals in seven games and is looking to make his Champions League debut for the Cairo giants.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane also confirmed resting players against El-Mekkasa to make them ready for Sundowns.

“I chose to rest a number of players in order to prepare them for the Sundowns game,” Mosimane said.

“Some criticise resting the players for two days but some players played in the Arab Cup, Afcon, and Caf Super Cup and only trained with the team twice before the Club World Cup and we still won bronze medals.

“How many other African players participated in all these tournaments? When can I rest players like Mohamed El-Shennawy and Amr El-Sulya?

“Players get injured from accumulated fatigue and I want to keep my players safe. We have a lot of important games.”

If selected to play, it would be the first time for Tau to face Sundowns since leaving the Tshwane giants in 2018.