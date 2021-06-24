Caf Champions League: Akumu on who Kaizer Chiefs need to stop at Wydad Casablanca

The Harambee Star is optimistic Amakhosi will get a positive result to advance to the final

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu has pointed out two Wydad Casablanca dangermen who should be closely monitored in the second leg of the Caf Champions League game scheduled for Saturday.

Striker Samir Nurkovic struck the only goal in the last meeting which handed Amakhosi a vital win, and they will be hoping to have another positive outcome at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg this weekend.

The Harambee Star concedes the North Africans are experienced but they have to ensure they have prepared well.

Who are the key players for Wydad?

"There is this guy who plays in the midfield, jersey number five [Yahya Jabrane] everything happens around him," Akumu told the media in the pre-match meeting.

"He gets the ball, switches to the other side, he gets the ball... he is their main player. There was also [jersey] number 20 [Aymane Hassouni] he is a good player, he is also playing in midfield. Those are the main two players on that team.

"Wydad have a lot of experience, they have been playing continental football year in year out, so they have that experience to be there. But it doesn't matter, it is about us, how we are preparing.

"How are we going to approach them? How are we going to handle our [weaknesses] and our strengths? That is the most important thing."

How did the midfielder feel after getting a chance to play?

"Going to Morocco we knew we would come with a positive result, be it a draw or a win," Akumu continued.

"We could feel it from the training we were having at Naturena, we had all the plans and the approach of the game was also positive. That is why we got the most important goal and the positive result away.

"It was a privilege [to play] I thank the coach for the 10 minutes I had and I did my best. I followed the instructions; he told me to go there and help the defence, cover the spaces and cover for the defenders. It is what I did to the end."

The 28-year-old has further hinted how the South Africans have been preparing for the second leg.

"Since coming back from Morocco, we did not rest, we have been preparing for the [second leg]. It is a big game on Saturday and the preparations have been going on well. You can see positivity from each and every one. The attitude is there, the character, everything.

"The ingredients are there; it is now all about Saturday, all minds are the same, we are thinking the same. The spirit is there and I believe we are going to get another win."