Caf Champions League: Aigle Noir do not fear Gor Mahia - Bipfubusa

The Burundian coach remains confident his side will knock out K’Ogalo when the two sides clash in the return leg on Sunday

Aigle Noir coach Joslin Bipfubusa has stated his side will handle like any other team when the two sides clash in the Caf .

The Burundian side has pitched camp in since arriving on Monday ahead of the return leg clash set for Kasarani Stadium.

The two sides battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg and coach Bipfubusa is confident his charges will carry the day and progress to the next round.

“We don’t fear Gor Mahia, we just respect them as our opponents and nothing much,” Bipfusuba told reporters at Ruaraka Grounds.

“All I know is Gor Mahia are a very experienced side, they have played in this stage before and on many occasions compared to my side but it does not give them the edge, no…we are also playing to win and must do so on Sunday.”

Aigle Noir are making their debut in the competition this season and coach Bipfusuba is looking beyond the first round.

“We want to beat Gor Mahia and qualify for the second round, it is our target and we will strive to achieve the same,” Bipfusuba continued.

“We have all our key players available and have settled well since arriving in Kenya and have prepared well. What is remaining now is to do the job on Sunday and get the result which we require to qualify.”

Gor Mahia have received a boost with the return of midfielder Ernest Wendo from suspension but will still miss the services of new signings Ivorian Gnamien Yikpei, Maurice Ojwang, Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie and Kenyan international Clifton Miheso, who are yet to be cleared by Caf.