Caf CC: 'Disturbed' Kariobangi Sharks calls out Kotoko over 'false' mistreatment claims

The Kenyan club have released a statement stating their disgust at the behaviour of their Ghanaian opponents ahead of Saturday's duel

Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks have registered their strong displeasure about visiting Asante Kotoko's claims of unfair treatment ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup showdown on Saturday.

The two sides are set to face off at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, in the first round of the continental inter-club competition.

The lead-up to the game has been characterised by accusations of unfair treatment of the away side upon their arrival on Wednesday.

"It is disturbing to note that our opponents have resorted to creating a false illusion of mistreatment. We would like to clarify that we have done our best as per Caf regulations and we shall continue to do so," Sharks said in a statement on Friday.

"Furthermore, it is important that the public knows that our opponents refused to share their schedule and travel plans with us, and on arrival, they started making unrealistic demands that fall outside the Caf regulations. Such is not good practice in this era of modern soccer.

"Our opponents should stop hiding behind such rumours in order to justify any unethical practices they may be planning when we visit them in Kumasi, for the second leg.

"Finally, if indeed they feel we have committed any unethical practice then they should go ahead a make a formal complaint at Caf. Let us all focus on football and not sideshows."

Kotoko's concerns started right at the airport when they complained about the quality of the bus made available by Sharks.

Then there were also worries about the standard of the pitch at the Goan Institute, where the Porcupine Warriors were assigned to train.

“We are astonished by the kind of reception our friends handed us on arrival at the airport," deputy head of delegation Edmund Ackah told Goal.

"They only gave us a very small bus that could not accommodate the travelling contingent and even after complaining, they accepted to offer us a better option but we are yet to see the same.

“We were forced to use the same bus to the training venue, the ground itself turned out to be very poor and not to the standards required by Caf.

“I have never seen such a thing before, this is not a venue for my team to train in, and it is a venue that can be used to graze cows. I want to stress here that we will also host them in Ghana, and they should expect the same treatment."

Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor said of the pitch: “I thank God we left the venue without injuries.

"As much as it was a small work out to keep the team ready, the venue was below the standards set by Caf.

"I really don’t know why this was happening. It is not good all.”

According to Kotoko, a complaint has already been lodged at Caf.

“We have informed Caf what we have gone through since we arrived in Kenya. It was the only way to make sure that the message is delivered and maybe action is taken," Ackah revealed.

