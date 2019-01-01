Caf CC: Bandari ready to face Al Ahly Shandy - Wilson Oburu

Oburu believes Bandari have the right players ready to challenge and make a progress in the Caf Confederation Cup

team manager Wilson Oburu is confident his side will have a successful campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Dockers were paired against Sudan's Shandy in the preliminary round of the continent's second-tier competition, and Oburu believes they have what it takes to challenge this time around.

Three years ago, Bandari were knocked out by FC Saint Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo, losing 3-1 on aggregate.

"Progressing past this round (preliminary stage) will be an achievement and we want to progress further and further because we have not forgotten what happened in 2016," Oburu told Nation Sports.

"We have the right personnel for this competition. The club has confidence with every player because they have qualified for this competition."

The first leg will be played from August 9-11, with the second leg a fortnight later. The aggregate winner will play either US Ben of or Amarat of South Sudan.

Bandari participated in the just-concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda but failed to progress past the preliminary stage.

They have, however, strengthened ahead of the next continental and domestic competitions by bringing in midfielder Danson Chetambe from Zoo FC, and goalkeeper Alex Luganji from National Super League side Nairobi Stima.

They are also believed to be closing in on Cliff Kasuti from .