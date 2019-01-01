Caf bars Gor Mahia FC from using sponsored jerseys against Zamalek

K'Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda confirmed they will be forced to do without their sponsors’ logo when they face the Egyptian side

Gor Mahia will have to seal the logo of their shirt sponsors - SportPesa - in the Caf Confederation Cup match against Zamalek.

According to Caf, K’Ogalo will not be allowed to put on branded shirts of any other betting company that may contravene the already existing deal between the African body and their sponsors.

"Reference to the request sent by your club concerning the publicity on the front of the players’ jersey, kindly be informed that your club is not authorized to put on the said publicity during the Caf matches of 2019 as it contradicts the competition sponsor-1xBet.

“Kindly confirm if your club wishes to submit a different sponsor to be placed on their players’ kits during the matches, knowing that this sponsor should not conflict with the competition’s official sponsor categories.

“In case your club did not submit a different sponsor, then they will be playing the matches without any publicity on the jerseys of the players,” Caf said in a statement seen by Goal.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda confirmed they will be forced to do without their sponsors’ logo adding that the notice from Caf came in a little too late.

“We got the orders from Caf on Friday evening and even it means shipping a new set of uniform from our dealers; that could take days. We will have to seal the title sponsors in our jerseys for the match against Zamalek,” Aduda told Goal.

SportPesa signed a three year deal with Gor Mahia in 2018.