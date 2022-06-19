The football governing body will honour the continent’s outstanding performers in Morocco next month

Caf has confirmed the return of its continental awards and the ceremony to honour the continent’s top talents will be held on July 21, 2022, in Morocco.

The gala has been scheduled to coincide with the upcoming Africa Women's Cup of Nations finals that are set to take place between July 2 and July 23 in the same country.

The event will also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the Caf women’s football strategy.

A new category of the awards has been introduced, the inter-clubs women's player of the year, following the successful roll-out of the Women’s Champions League in November 2021.

Just like in the previous editions, the coveted player of the year award – for both men and women – will be the highlight of the ceremony alongside several other categories.

The young player of the year, the national team of the year, the coach of the year, the club of the year, and the goal of the year are the other awards that will be contested for then.

The captains and coaches of the member associations, selected journalists, the Caf technical study group, and Caf legends will vote to decide the winners, and the period under review is from September 2021 until June 2022.

The previous edition of the awards was held in 2019 in Hurghada, Egypt, and Senegal forward Sadio Mane – a 2021/22 Carabao Cup and FA Cup winner with Liverpool - and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala – Spain's Pichichi prize winner with Barcelona Femeni last season - scooped the African Player of the Year awards for men and women, respectively.