Caf Awards 2022: When it is, which awards are up for grabs & everything you need to know

After a hiatus, the ceremony has returned to recognise exceptional individual talents in African football

The Caf Awards return this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic that crippled football-related activities.

During the award ceremony, individual honours in African football would be bestowed upon deserving individuals for their contributions to the beautiful game from September 2021 until June 2022.

GOAL has what you need to know about when the ceremony this year, the venue and more.

When will Caf Awards 2022 take place?

The 2021 ceremony will take place on July 21, 2022, in Morocco.

In the coming days, Caf, as well as the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, are expected to announce the exact venue where the prestigious event will take place.

Interestingly, the awards will happen two days before the final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations slated for the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.



How to watch Caf Awards 2022

The event will be available to stream live for free on Caf’s YouTube channel and website.

It will also be available to watch on Super Sports and several top TV stations across Africa.

Which Caf Awards are up for grabs?

African Player of the Year

African Women’s Player of the Year

African Interclubs Player of the Year

African Youth Player of the Year

African Men’s Coach of the Year

African Women’s Coach of the Year

African Men’s National Team of the Year

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Best African Goal of the Year

FIFPro Africa’s Best 11

Club President of the Year

Following the introduction of the Caf Women’s Champions League, a new category - Interclubs Women Player of the Year - has been introduced.



How will Caf Awards 2022 winners be decided?

According to Caf, the winners will be decided by votes from captains and coaches of the Member Associations, selected journalists, Caf Technical Study Group and Caf legends.

The period under review is from September 2021 until June 2022.

