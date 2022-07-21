Caf Awards 2022 live: Watch Salah vs Mane live stream

Follow all of the action from the Caf Awards 2022 in Rabat live with GOAL, as Sadio Mane aims to win Player of the Year

The Caf Awards have returned, with the cream of African soccer set to be honoured in Rabat on Thursday in one of the glitziest nights in the continent’s sporting calendar.

You can watch the Caf Awards 2022 live on GOAL on the live Caf Awards stream below.

Sadio Mane is the star attraction at the Caf Awards 2022 as he seeks to win another African Footballer of the Year award prize, although he must see off fellow nominees Mohamed Salah and Edouard Mendy to do so.

While Mane is the favourite for the prestigious award, it’s no foregone conclusion, with the Senegal attacker likely to face stern competition from Salah.

It was the Egyptian who picked up a swathe of individual domestic titles for his outstanding performances for Liverpool, who won two domestic cups, pushed ManchesterCity close in the Premier League, and reached the Champions League final.

Salah won the PWA Players’ Player of the Year, PFA Fans’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year award, and his form between late August and late December–when he had a hand in 28 goals in all competitions—was among the greatest runs ever seen by an African player.

However, even though Salah eclipsed Mane in the Premier League, as Liverpool just fell short, the Senegal man is our favourite to clinch the Player of the Year award.

Like Salah, he also won two domestic cups and almost went the distance in the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, unlike his former teammate, he also excelled in both the Africa Cup of Nations—netting the decisive penalty as Senegal won their first ever title—and the World Cup qualifiers, with the Teranga Lions winning at Egypt’s expense on both occasion.

Considering Mane’s international dominance in the dual—and the historic trend for these awards to often be focused on a player’s performances in international tournaments—the Bayern Munich new boy appears well placed to clinch the award.