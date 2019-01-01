Caceres returns to Juventus for third spell on loan from Lazio

With Medhi Benatia leaving to join Al-Duhail, the Bianconeri have bolstered their defensive options by bringing a familiar face back to Turin

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Martin Caceres on loan from Serie A rivals Lazio.

The Uruguay international returns for a third stint with the Bianconeri, who were in need of additional defensive cover following the departure of Medhi Benatia to Al-Duhail.

Caceres spent the 2009-10 season at Juve on loan from Barcelona and returned in 2012, initially signing on loan from Sevilla before moving to Turin on a permanent basis and staying until 2016.

The 31-year-old, who can play in the centre of defence or at right-back, won five Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia twice during his previous spells at the club.

Juve have paid €600,000 to sign the player until June 30, Caceres having made just four league appearances for Lazio this season.

Massimiliano Allegri had discussed a potential deal for Caceres before a move was pushed through.

He is hoping to have an experienced performer available to him for a Coppa Italian clash with Atalanta on Wednesday.

“Caceres is completing his transfer and, if all goes well, he could be available,” said the Bianconeri boss.

Over the course of his two previous stints in Turin, the South American has taken in 110 appearances.

He has managed six goals during those outings.