By The Numbers: Zamalek 4-0 Gor Mahia FC

Some key stats from the Caf Confederation Cup group stage clash between Zamalek and K’Ogalo, according to Opta

’s chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup are now hanging in the balance after losing 4-0 to on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions went into the fixture lying second on the table but found themselves bottom after failing to march the Egyptian side in Alexandria.

Here are some of the stats from the match that saw Zamalek move top.

The home team enjoyed a 59.8% ball possession during the match as compared to Gor Mahia’s 40.2%. The first half-possession saw the Egyptian side command play by 61.1% to Gor Mahia’s 38.9% and despite the Kenyan side trying to recover in the second half, Zamalek managed 58.3% possession against 41.7%.

Passing success for Zamalek was at 77.9% while Gor Mahia managed 64.3%. Gor Mahia also pulled 20 tackles against Zamalek’s 10, while the home team dominated in total passes for the day as they created 502 against 336 for the Kenyan champions.

Zamalek were also the best side in the territory advantage as they won on 56% while Gor Mahia managed 44%. There was no red card in the match, though two Gor Mahia players were yellow carded against none from Zamalek.

Gor Mahia registered a total of 167 lost balls; Zamalek had 166, while the home team enjoyed superior percentage in attacks from the wide positions, 67%, against Gor Mahia’s 59%, though the Kenyan side almost marched them in the width of play as they posted 43.2m out of 46.5m.

The win by Zamalek ensured that the Group winners and second placed team will now be decided on the final day. The Egyptian side is top on 8 points, one more Petro Atletico and Hussein Dey while Gor Mahia is bottom on six.