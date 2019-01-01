By The Numbers: RS Berkane 5-1 Gor Mahia

Some key stats from the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final second leg clash between RS Berkane and K'Ogalo, according to Opta

’s run in the Caf Confederation Cup came to an end after going down 5-1 (7-1 aggregate) to Renaissance Sportive Berkane on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions had various off-the-field problems going into the return leg fixture, and were facing an uphill task of overturning a 2-0 defeat they suffered at home in the first meeting played a week earlier.

The team did not have the best of preparations; most of the players who started the game had arrived at the venue less than two hours before the kick-off, after navigating 620 kilometers from Casablanca, by bus to Berkane.

And this was evident from the first whistle to the last.

Here are some of the stats from the one-sided match on Sunday.

Despite trailing 3-1 at the half-time break, Gor Mahia had more of the ball, leading the possession stats by 53.5% as compared to 46.5% by the home side.

The North African side dominated the first half possession at 56.4% while Gor Mahia managed 43.6% but in the second period, the tide changed as the Kenyan side had 61.1% of the ball against 38.9%.

Gor Mahia also enjoyed a better successful passing stats, managing 77.7% while RS Berkane posted 72.1%. Since Gor Mahia controlled the possession stats, it is no surprise that they also made more passes - 430 against 348 for the North African side - while the home side made more tackles, 20 against 10.

RS Berkane edged out the territorial stats, they had 58% while Gor Mahia recorded 42%. There was no red card in the match, though both sides received a yellow card each.

Gor Mahia also registered the highest number of long balls with 68 while the hosts managed 62. The North African side enjoyed the superior percentage in attacks from the wide positions, 61%, against Gor Mahia’s 57%.

The width of play battle was won by Gor Mahia, who managed 45.5m, and 41.5m for the home team. In forward passes, Gor Mahia registered 163 and Berkane managed 162, while there were no offside calls in the match.

Gor Mahia will now turn their focus to the domestic campaign, where they are currently sitting joint top with in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table on 44 points.