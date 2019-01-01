By The Numbers: Hussein Dey 1-0 Gor Mahia FC

Some key stats from the Caf Confederation Cup group stage clash between Hussein Dey and K’Ogalo, according to Opta

lost their grip at the top of Group D in the Caf Confederation Cup after going down by a solitary goal to Hussein Dey on Sunday night.

The Kenyan champions went into the fixture sitting top and were keen to get another win to keep alive their hopes of making it to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in club’s history.

However, despite putting up a spirited fight in the second half, K’Ogalo did not manage to come out with a point. Here are some of the stats from the match that was played in .

The home team enjoyed a 60.9% possession during the match as compared to Gor Mahia’s 39.1%. The first half possession saw Hussein Dey command a 59.9% while Gor Mahia managed 40.1%, and in the second half, Hussein Dey registered 62.2% possession while Gor Mahia hit 37.8%.

Passing success for Hussein Dey was at 67.2% while Gor Mahia scored 55.3%. Gor Mahia managed 21 tackles against Hussein Dey's 12 while the home team also dominated in total passes for the day as they created 363 and the Kenyan champions managed 236.

Hussein Dey also won the territory advantage on 58% to Gor Mahia’s 42%. There was no red card in the match, though; four Gor Mahia players were yellow carded against one for Hussein Dey.

Hussein Dey also enjoyed superior percentage in attacks from wide positions, 65%, over Gor Mahia, 56%, but the Kenyan side almost marched them in the width of play as they posted 44m out of 44.9m for the home team.

’s 1-0 win against Petro Atletico changed the table standings as they moved third on five points. Hussein Dey are sitting top on seven while Gor Mahia are third on six. Gor Mahia will next face Zamalek away in Cairo while Hussein Dey will tackle Petro Atletico.