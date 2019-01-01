By The Numbers: Gor Mahia 1-0 Petro Atletico

Some key stats from the Caf Confederation Cup final group stage clash between K'Ogalo and the Angolan side, according to Opta

reached their first even quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup after beating Petro Atletico from Angola 1-0 on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions went into the match lying at the bottom of Group D but knew a win will guarantee them a place in the last eight of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

And despite playing two-men down after Ernest Wendo and Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze were sent off, K’Ogalo did not disappoint as Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge converted from the penalty spot for the vital win.

Here are some of the stats from the tie played at the Kasarani Stadium.

Despite playing at home, Gor Mahia did not enjoy the ball possession as they managed 43.4% compared to 56.6% from the away team. The Kenyan champions dominated the first half at 52.8% to Petro Atletico’s 47.2% while the away team took control of the second period with 69.0% compared to Gor Mahia’s 31.0%.

The change in possession for the second half could be attributed to the two red cards flashed out to two Gor Mahia players – Ernest Wendo and left back Shafik Batambuze - as the team resorted to defending the 1-0 lead.

Petro Atletico also enjoyed the better passing success at 77.8% while Gor Mahia managed 68.3%. However, Gor Mahia had the highest tackles in eleven while Petro Atletico managed ten, while the Angolan side dominated in the total passes for the day as they created 379 against 293 for the home team.

Both teams shared the territory advantage at 50%, while Gor Mahia shipped in two red cards and three yellow cards. Petro Atletico was cautioned three times.

Article continues below

K'Ogalo registered a total of 134 lost balls, Petro Atletico had 129, while the away team enjoyed superior percentage in attacks from the wide positions, 66%, against Gor Mahia’s 61%.

In the width of play, Petro Atletico managed 47.6m while Gor Mahia scored 45.4m.

Gor Mahia’s win ensured that they reached the last eight of the competition for the first time in the club's history and will now wait for the draw set for March 20 (Wednesday) to know the next opponent.