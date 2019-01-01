By The Numbers: Gor Mahia 0-2 RS Berkane

Some key stats from the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg clash between K'Ogalo and RS Berkane, according to Opta

will need a miracle to advance to the semi-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kenyan champions failed to use home ground advantage and succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Renaissance Sportive Berkane of in the quarter-final first leg match played in Nairobi on Sunday.

The humiliating defeat, which was the first the Kenyan champions suffered at home this campaign, put the side in a tricky situation as they must now win away by at least two goals to advance to the last four.

Here are some of the stats from the match played at the Kasarani Stadium.

Despite losing the tie, the home team enjoyed 60.9% possession, compared to RS Berkane’s 39.1%.

The Kenyan champions had more of the ball in the first half, 55.6% compared to RS Berkane’s 44.4%. They were even more dominant in the second half, where they enjoyed 65.4% of the possession compared to 34.6% for the visiting side.

Gor Mahia also had better successful passing stats, managing 74.5% while RS Berkane posted 61.8%.

Since they controlled the possession stats, it is no surpirse that they also made more passes - 426 against 285 for the North African side - and the visitors made more tackles, 13 to 11.

RS Berkane edged the territorial stats, they had 53% while Gor Mahia recorded 47%. There was no red card in the match, though both sides received two yellow cards.

Gor Mahia also registered a total of 88 long balls and RS Berkane had 84, while the home team enjoyed superior percentage in attacks from the wide positions, 67%, against Berkane’s 55%.

The wide battle was won by RS Berkane, who managed 51.4m out of 46.8m for the Kenyan side.

In forward passes, Gor Mahia registered 202 and 155 for Berkane, while there was one offside for Gor Mahia and two for Berkane.

The return leg fixture will prove a daunting task for K’Ogalo since they haven't won away from home this campaign.