How to buy Burnley 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season ticket information

An all-conquering 2022-23 campaign means Burnley is back among the Premier League elite after a scintillating run to the Championship title earned them promotion to the top tier just one year after they were condemned to the drop, bringing back the feel-good fever to Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany, bringing the nous he showed as Pep Guardiola’s on-field captain during a highly decorated playing career with Manchester City, has proven an inspired choice to lead the Clarets following his arrival from Anderlecht, and hopes will be high that his team can make their latest stay another long-term one at the high table of English football.

With attractive football back on the menu, demand is expected to be impressive this term, so how do you get a ticket to see Burnley in action? Let GOAL talk you through your options for catching them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost.

Upcoming Burnley tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a busy season set to take them across three different competitions, it’s a long campaign for Burnley and their supporters. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Turf Moor:

List of Burnley home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Fri Aug 11 Manchester City £16.00 - £60.00 Sun Aug 27 Aston Villa £16.00 - £60.00 Sat Sep 2 Tottenham Hotspur £16.00 - £60.00 Sat Sep 23 Manchester United £16.00 - £60.00 Sat Oct 7 Chelsea £16.00 - £60.00 Sat Nov 4 Crystal Palace £16.00 - £60.00 Sat Nov 25 West Ham £16.00 - £60.00

Burnley, one of the founding clubs of the inaugural English Football League season more than 125 years ago, has seen an impressive rise and fall within the past decade alone, with three promotions, two relegations and a brief stint in Europe under former boss Sean Dyche.

They have played at their Turf Moor home since 1883, making it the second-longest continuous ground for an English football club, though it has been more than half a century since they last welcomed major silverware across the threshold, in the shape of the old Division One title in 1960.

A brief brush with the Hollywood machine came earlier this year when the ground was featured as a setting in the Netflix film Bank of Dave, about local businessman Dave Fishwick, who previously had a stand named after him. However, can Kompany and company push them on to greater heights with their return to the Premier League?

Where can I buy Burnley tickets?

Fans looking to book a ticket at Turf Moor this season will be able to buy their seat from Burnley’s official ticket portal at tickets.burnleyfootballclub.com. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Burnley home tickets this term.

You can also look at StubHub if you want to nab a second-hand ticket, with the resale site among the more recognised options for supporters chasing a late purchase.

Burnley tickets: benefits, prices and availability

As one of the most popular sports leagues at home in the United Kingdom and worldwide, it can sometimes be tricky to pick up a Premier League match ticket. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Burnley season tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

The only way to guarantee your spot at every home Premier League match at Turf Moor is to have a season ticket for Burnley. A campaign-long pass allows the holder entry to all league fixtures hosted by the club and also offers prime opportunities to obtain tickets for home matches in knockout competitions too.

Alas, as with many Premier League clubs, season tickets are unavailable now for new supporters. Prior holders can renew ahead of each new campaign, but those hoping to get one in the future will need to sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be subsequently informed of their eligibility to purchase a season ticket.

Burnley matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

With season tickets not available, most fans and supporters attending games at Turf Moor will buy a single matchday ticket for their Burnley game of choice this term.

These are offered on a match-by-match basis and are sold at a range of prices, dictated by factors such as opponent, seat location and fixture within the place of a season. Below, you can find the price for Burnley fixtures this term:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Bob Lord £60.00 £35.00 £20.00 £15.00 Jimmy McIlroy Upper £45.00 £20.00 £15.00 £10.00 Jimmy McIlroy Lower £45.00 £20.00 £15.00 £10.00 North Upper £45.00 £20.00 £15.00 £10.00 North Lower £20.00 £20.00 £15.00 £10.00

FAQs

Where can I stay around Turf Moor?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Turf Moor and across the wider Lancashire area during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the ground, while the town’s relative proximity to Greater Manchester also makes the latter a viable option for accommodation around a match day.

Where can I buy Burnley hospitality tickets?

For those who want to enjoy their matchday in the lap of luxury, you can plump for a hospitality package to watch Burnley in action at Turf Moor during the season.

Hospitality options allow fans to watch a game in premium surroundings, ranging from private boxes to pre-match fine dining and function suites to post-match celebrations. You can purchase hospitality for Burnley matches from https://burnleyfchospitality.seatunique.com/, while you can also enquire with the club directly.

Packages at Turf Moor include:

Jimmy McIlroy Suite - A relaxed one-course meal in modern surroundings, with a Jimmy McIlroy Stand seat and pre-match gaming options.

- A relaxed one-course meal in modern surroundings, with a Jimmy McIlroy Stand seat and pre-match gaming options. Clearly Interiors Longside Lounge - A recently refurbished lounge setting with a three-course meal, North Stand seat and Clarets legend in attendance.

- A recently refurbished lounge setting with a three-course meal, North Stand seat and Clarets legend in attendance. Centenary Lounge - A three-course plated meal in refined surroundings, with a cushioned North Stand seat and corporate gift.

- A three-course plated meal in refined surroundings, with a cushioned North Stand seat and corporate gift. The Trophy Room - A classy two-course meal served in the heart of the Bob Lord Stand, with seating near the dugouts and full-time refreshments.

- A classy two-course meal served in the heart of the Bob Lord Stand, with seating near the dugouts and full-time refreshments. Executive Boxes - A four-course meal served in private surroundings, with internal and external seating options for matchday enjoyment and a private host.

When do Burnley hospitality tickets go on sale?

Burnley hospitality tickets are already on sale and open for enquiries already. Simply head to the club’s official website to register your interest in a package for a match.

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check ticket availability?

Demand for Burnley tickets is expected to outstrip availability this season, with old and new fans all likely to be looking to get down and cheer them on at Turf Moor.

The easiest way to check availability for Burnley matches will be through the club’s official website, tickets.burnleyfootballclub.com.

Can I buy Burnley tickets without a membership?

On some occasions, you can buy Burnley tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Turf Moor.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

Clarets Premium - £250.00

- £250.00 Clarets - £35.00

- £35.00 Junior Clarets - £25.00

How can I buy Burnley away tickets?

You can buy Burnley away tickets through the club’s official website, though be aware they will be offered on a first-come-served basis to season ticket holders. Alternatively, you can buy them through the opposition club’s ticket portal, though you may need to be a member to do so.

If you are struggling to find a seat, you can try StubHub to see if a resale option is available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Burnley tickets?

With demand for Premier League clubs close to an all-time high, it can be tough to get tickets to see a game. However, it is not impossible to secure your seat.

Explore all options available through the club’s ticket portal and through StubHub. There may be belated ticket drops or stronger resale options available the nearer you get to a certain fixture.

How do I buy cheap Burnley tickets?

The best place to buy cheap Burnley tickets will be through the club’s official ticket portal at tickets.burnleyfootballclub.com. In spite of demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Turf Moor at a lower price.

You can also try to buy cheap Burnley tickets through resale with StubHub. However, make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source, so as not to be caught out by touts.

What is the best way to travel to Turf Moor?

The best way to travel to Turf Moor is by public transportation or on foot, with parking limited around the stadium and surrounding residential areas. If you do travel by car, you can consult the club’s website, which offers several close solutions for potential parking.

Turf Moor is also within walking distance from Burnley Manchester Road and Burnley Central stations, both served by the National Rail network. For more information, check the club’s website.

Can I book a tour of Turf Moor?

You can indeed book a stadium tour of Turf Moor, with both public and group packages offered by Burnley on non-matchdays.

All tours allow guests to explore the behind-the-scenes working of the ground, the home dressing room, the directors’ box, and the media conference suite. To book, call the club at +441282700001.