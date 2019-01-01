Bungoma Super Stars coach Shikanda: Kariobangi Sharks deserved victory

The Stars head coach has praised the Sharks after they were eliminated from the FKF Shield Cup

Bungoma Super Stars coach Ibrahim Shikanda has praised their opponents for their dramatic quarter-final game at Kenyatta Stadium.

Shikanda added that his team deserved applause for participating in the quarter-finals of the Cup competition for the first time in such a brave manner. They were knocked out from the tournament after losing the penalty shootout 4-2 after the game ended 1-1 in regular time.

“I am happy for my boys, their character, their work rate and spirit overall. But we were unlucky not to win the game and therefore I give credit to Kariobangi Sharks, they really deserve the win," Shikanda told Goal in an exclusive interview.

"I am not disappointed at all because this is my first time with this team and I have not even reached this stage before so I am proud of myself and to the boys,” said Shikanda.

The Division 1 side was denied by Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper twice from the spot as Hillary Simiyu and Christopher Munyendo’s penalties were saved by Gad Mathews.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side, Sharks progressed into the semi-finals where they joined , and SS Assad.