Bundesliga return puts EPL, Serie A and La Liga under immense pressure - Okoth

Although played behind closed doors, Germany's top-tier saw six games being played on Saturday while another two will be staged on Sunday

Kenyan striker Ronald Okoth has explained how the resumption of the will put pressure on other big leagues to follow suit.

The Bundesliga returned on May 16 after the matches had been postponed in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoffeinheim, , , , , , Dusseldorf, Padderborn, , , Frankfurt and were the first teams to take to the pitch for the post-coronavirus era matches.

Okoth says the Premier League, and the , due to their popularity, have to return to action soon to avoid the anger of fans.

“Bundesliga has set the pace and the big leagues will not want to be left behind,” Okoth told Goal.

“Having in mind that being the most-watched leagues they are under a lot of pressure to try and make sure they do and put in place the same measures Bundesliga has put to resume.

“If they end the leagues, it would be so unfortunate for fans who will have questions as to why Bundesliga was capable of resumption and not them.

“But again, we have to remember that these countries have been affected differently and have different ways of tackling the coronavirus.

“Situations are different and we know how and were critically affected. Leagues resumptions will entirely depend on individual situations.

“But I think it is possible but again it is not going to be the same - we are going to see a different kind of football.”

The British government gave the Premier League the green light to resume actions as early as next month so long as there is no spike in new infections.

Serie A's date of resumption has been mentioned as June 13 while in Spain players have already begun joint training sessions in readiness for a return to action.

In an earlier interview, the striker welcomed the return of 's top-tier, saying it was a clear sign that the world would soon defeat the viral disease and things would go back to normal.

“Definitely this is a single clear sign of humanity's triumph over the coronavirus. It is a big victory because we, across different parts of the world, are facing a common enemy and opponent - the coronavirus pandemic," the 2013 -winning striker told Goal.

“The return of Bundesliga is a big statement that we can overcome the scourge.

"We just have to follow the guidelines put in place. I have seen health guidelines that Bundesliga teams must follow and if we follow them, we will be victorious at the end of the day.”