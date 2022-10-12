'Bullsh*t!' - Mbappe accused of bluffing by fuming Rothen as he slams 'sulking' PSG striker amid transfer demands

Kylian Mbappe has been accused of bluffing about wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January by ex-midfielder Jerome Rothen.

Mbappe wants to leave PSG

Rothen believes he is just putting pressure on club

Only signed new deal in May

WHAT HAPPENED? Reports of Mbappe's desire to leave PSG circled on Tuesday before their Champions League clash against Benfica. The French star only signed a bumper new deal in May, but it seems he has grown increasingly frustrated with the club and the tactics deployed by boss Christophe Galtier in recent weeks.

WHAT HE SAID: Rothen believes Mbappe's stance put the club in a tough situation. He said on RMC Sport: "I think it's put huge pressure on the club. The huge pressure was already there with his attitude, and he doesn't hide it. Criticism is flying around and yet he continues to sulk. That's the problem that must be really deep-rooted."

The ex-PSG man said that a move in January is unlikely, but didn't rule out a move in the summer: "Despite the millions they gave him, this discontent is real. There are many things at the club that he dislikes, he does not see a positive outcome to this so he puts more pressure on by leaking things, saying, 'beware, I signed for two years, plus a year but next year...' I'm not talking about the winter transfer period because that's bullsh*t. He knows that it will never happen. The club will never let him go in the winter. On the other hand, next year, in June..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe was the centre of the biggest transfer saga of the year as his contract in the French capital was coming to the end. He ultimately decided to extend his stay, but if rumours are to be believed, he is growing increasingly frustrated with his situation.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe became PSG's all time leading goalscorer in the Champions League on Tuesday night with 31 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? PSG face Marseille in the Classique on October 16th in one of the biggest matches in France. Mbappe could begin to mend his relationship with the fans if he puts in a strong performance against their fiercest rivals.