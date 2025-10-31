How to watch Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks continue their swing through the Eastern Conference with a stop in Chicago to face a red-hot Bulls team. Chicago has come out of the gates firing, riding a perfect 4-0 start to open the season.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have hit a bit of turbulence after a strong beginning. They opened their campaign with back-to-back wins but stumbled on the road, dropping consecutive games to Miami and Milwaukee. The 115-107 loss to the Heat was followed by a 121-111 setback against the Bucks, and while it’s still early days in the season, no team wants to start sliding this soon with a potential three-game skid looming.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have made the most of their early home-heavy schedule, playing three of their first four contests at the United Center. That home-court advantage has paid dividends, as Chicago’s offense has looked sharp and energized. Their latest triumph came in a 126-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings, further solidifying their status as one of the hottest teams in the league to start the year.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Bulls will face off against the Knicks in an exciting NBA game on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Friday, October 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bulls and the Knicks live on MSG and CHSN and Fubo (in-market).

Chicago Bulls team news

Chicago flexed its dominance on the glass, outrebounding New York 45-31 and racking up an impressive 70 points in the paint. Rookie sensation Matas Buzelis shined once again with 27 points, looking every bit like the Bulls’ next All-Star in the making. Josh Giddey came close to a triple-double, tallying 20 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds, while Nikola Vucevic posted another solid double-double performance with 13 points, 14 boards, and seven assists to round out a well-balanced team effort.

New York Knicks team news

On the other side, Jalen Brunson carried the offensive load for New York, pouring in 36 points along with four rebounds and three assists. Mikal Bridges chipped in 24 points and pulled down 11 boards to notch a double-double, while Karl-Anthony Towns endured a rough night, managing just eight points despite hauling in 12 rebounds.

As they prepare for Friday’s matchup, the Knicks are keeping an eye on a few injuries. Miles McBride has been absent for the last two games due to personal matters, Guerschon Yabusele remains questionable with a sprained knee, and Mitchell Robinson is still sidelined, yet to make his season debut as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 21.02.25 NBA New York Knicks Chicago Bulls 113 - 111 05.01.25 NBA Chicago Bulls New York Knicks 139 - 126 14.11.24 NBA New York Knicks Chicago Bulls 123 - 124 14.04.24 NBA New York Knicks Chicago Bulls 120 - 119 10.04.24 NBA Chicago Bulls New York Knicks 117 - 128

