Build on previous Gor Mahia encounters, Bramwell Simiyu urges KCB

Simiyu feels the best way for KCB to evaluate themselves is by seeing what worked for them against Gor Mahia in the 2018/19 season

should use their performances against in the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season as an example of how to play, the club's team manager Bramwell Simiyu believes.

They managed to pick up four points from the KPL champions last season, and Simiyu feels that can act as the best platform to build on for future successes.

The Bankers have already brought on board former Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and appointed him head coach, while defender Pascal Ogweno - who was released by the Green Army - has also signed for the club.

"Although the intention is to grab every possible point from all league rivals, we will surely evaluate ourselves based on how we performed against Gor Mahia last season," Simiyu told Goal.

"We picked up points from them and the best way of evaluating ourselves with intentions of making an improved campaign is to analyse what went right for us and what might have not worked."

The football administrator also explained how KCB could go on and win the KPL title at the end of the 2019/20 season.

"After such an assessment, it is prudent to work on our possible weaknesses and also improve on areas we feel we are strong on," he added.

"We will try and have the best season and for that to happen we have to overcome the oppositions from all the league teams because that is football, you have to be better than everyone you are competing against."

They will kick-off their campaign with a match against at Awendo Green Stadium on August 31 before a clash against new KPL side Kisumu All-Stars on September 14 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The third match will be against Gor Mahia on September 21, also in Machakos.