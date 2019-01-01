Buffon breaks Juventus' Serie A appearance record while equalling Maldini's overall mark

The Old Lady's visit to Genoa will have special significance for their veteran keeper as he surpasses Del Piero's club milestone

goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon drew level with Paolo Maldini as the player with most games played in history by starting on Wednesday against .

Buffon, 41, got the nod in goal due to Wojciech Szczesny's continuing absence through injury.

It is a landmark game for the veteran, who has now played more Serie A games for Juventus than any other player.

Wednesday's clash marked his 479th top-flight game for the Old Lady, a tally that sees him overtake previous record-holder Alessandro Del Piero.

In total, including his previous spell at , he has lined up between the posts 647 times in Serie A, taking him level with Maldini who reached the same mark during his 24 years as a Milan defender.

The shot-stopper has kept an impressive 296 clean sheets over the years, conceding just 523 goals as he has led Juventus to nine Scudetti.

647 – Gianluigi #Buffon reaches tonight Paolo #Maldini as the player with the most appearances in the Serie A history (647). Epochal. pic.twitter.com/5gl6jH26KF — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 18, 2019

Buffon left Turin at the end of the 2017-18 season to pursue a new challenge with .

Despite lifting the title in his debut season, however, the former international opted to return to his former stamping ground in the summer of 2019.

Since his comeback, Buffon has largely featured as deputy to Szczesny, making just seven starts to date in all competitions.

A recent muscular injury suffered by the star, however, has opened the door, with Buffon starting both of Juve's last two games, a 2-0 win over followed by Sunday's 3-1 defeat of .

His experience will be more than welcome for the Bianconeri, who find themselves in what promises to be the most competitive Scudetto race for years.

Juve are currently level with on points at the top of the Serie A table, and can pull ahead at least for 72 hours should they win or draw against Sampdoria.

Inter will have the chance in turn to make up ground on Saturday when Antonio Conte's men host .