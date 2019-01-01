Fornaroli agrees Melbourne City exit
Former Melbourne City captain Bruno Fornaroli has belatedly left the club after a season on the sidelines.
Fornaroli joined City from Danubio in 2015 and won the Golden Boot in his first A-League campaign, before captaining the club to FFA Cup glory.
But the 31-year-old has fallen out of favour under Warren Joyce this season, featuring in just four league matches.
The forward has reportedly agreed a deal to join Perth Glory next season and his departure from City has now been sealed.
Good luck and farewell, @BFornaroli. Thanks for all the good times.— Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) February 26, 2019
pic.twitter.com/5bPgryN1dv
"The club thanks Bruno for his contribution over the last three and a half years with Melbourne City and wishes him the best for the future," a statement read.
Fornaroli scored 57 goals in all competitions for the club.