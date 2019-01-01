Bruno Fernandes talks up Liverpool & Man City as Premier League links build

The Sporting midfielder has been linked with a summer move to England, and he is a big fan of those who challenged for the title in 2018-19

Bruno Fernandes continues to hint at a summer move to , with the midfielder talking up the qualities of suitors and .

The 24-year-old has become a much sought-after asset on the back of a 2018-19 campaign that delivered 20 goals and 13 assists in the Portuguese top-flight.

He is now wanted in the Premier League and across Europe.

Goal revealed in early May that City were leading the race for his signature, with a €50 million (£43m/$56m) deal in the pipeline.

They are, however, facing competition from the likes of Liverpool and arch-rivals .

Fernandes has been keeping the door open for a switch to be put in place on the eve of the summer transfer window.

He is a big fan of the 2018-19 treble winners, but is also an admirer of the ‘heavy metal’ football favoured by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Fernandes told De Cadeirinha: “Pep Guardiola has made the best of the players in the team, he knew that it was going to be difficult in England and he adapted.

“It's a City that plays, more or less, in the way of , ​​but not just because the championship is different, the intensity is different, the aggressiveness is different, the competition is different and he knew how to change it."

“City, without the ball, has the intensity of the XI, can in a moment of pressure put the [opposing] team in a corner, in block, and ends up stealing the ball.”

Fernandes added on a side that City pipped to the Premier League title by a solitary point: “I like Liverpool a lot more, it's a more direct, more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football, when you do not have the ball possession you are more intense.

“In Liverpool they are more individual players, especially in the midfield, usually playing three very aggressive players and recovering the ball, then they have three players at the front who are lethal, when they have the opportunity, to be the difference.”

The Reds could stake a serious claim to being Fernandes’ first choice on Saturday when they take on domestic rivals in the final.