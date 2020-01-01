Bruno Fernandes billed as Man Utd captain material by former Udinese boss Stramaccioni

A man who worked with the Portuguese playmaker in Italy sees no reason why a “hard worker” cannot inherit the armband at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes is a captain of the future, according to former manager Andrea Stramaccioni, with the Portuguese considered to boast all of the qualities required to be a leader at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils moved to snap up a talented playmaker from in the January transfer window.

Having monitored Fernandes for some time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were hoping to see a calculated mid-season gamble pay off.

The 25-year-old midfielder has exceeded all expectations in , with a role quickly taken up as an integral part of United’s plans.

Fernandes has claimed that there is even more to come, having already shown himself to be a useful source of goals and assists, with an ambitious performer targeting continuous improvement.

It could be that his talismanic presence sees him inherit the armband at some stage, with Stramaccioni of the opinion that the international would make a fine skipper for United.

He told Sky Sports of a player he worked with in : “Bruno is a very good boy, a very good person. He is a really hard worker, he’s positive.

“When we were at Udinese he worked a lot and his approach was always positive.

“He can certainly captain Manchester United, he is a really talismanic player. He is loved by the fans, respected by his team-mates – even from opponents.

“To be captain of Manchester United is something really, really important. I hope he will be.

“I think now we don’t need to think about this kind of thing, he has to think about keeping his performance at a high level, as he is doing, and step by step gain the respect of everyone around him – the media, the fans – and continue to keep a high level.”

It could be that Fernandes is reunited with Stramaccioni in English football further down the line, with the Italian tactician revealing that he has come close to landing prestigious posts in the recent past.

He added: “I was close in the past to , but it was four or five years ago.

“Then I was in touch with , two years ago. Then I was very close to , because it is the same owner of Udinese.

“Premier League, Championship, with respect for all the other leagues, I think they are the best leagues in the world.”