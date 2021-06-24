'Brothers, come together' - Ex-Gor Mahia's Okoth rallies Kenyan footballers

The retired star made the comment as he pleaded for others to come and help Otuoma, who is suffering from Motor Neurone Disease

Former Gor Mahia and Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth has faulted current and former Kenyan footballers for their lack of unity, while also trying to rally support.

Okoth stated the soccer stars in the country are so divided that it is hard to come together and offer a helping hand to any one of them in case of an issue that requires pulling of resources. The former KCB striker, who recently retired from active football, made the comment as ex-AFC Leopards striker Ezekiel Otuoma's family asked for financial help after he developed Motor Neurone Disease.

"It is about time our current and former local and international players stand united and support one another," Okoth wrote on his Facebook page.

Article continues below

"When there’s a need, especially for my generation - I never like talking about this topic because I know how fruitless it can be reaching out to my fellow players - to come through just to support or endorse a project I’m doing.



"But, once again, that's understandable, but given how dire some situations are, particularly in terms of health and well-being, both physically and mentally, there's no better time to band together in support of one another, regardless of level or class, than now.



"With the passage of time, one of our own, Otuoma, is in desperate need of our assistance; I can't even imagine what he is going through; the least we can do as current and former players are to offer him our financial, physical, and spiritual support."



"I hope this post will reach out to every player locally and internationally. Brothers, let us come together. The act of supporting or recognising people just because of their class has to end. One of our own has a problem and he needs us now more than ever."

Otuoma, who needs a speech therapist and physiotherapist's help - is under medication that costs approximately Ksh50,000 a month, Goal understands. The medicines, which cost Ksh854 every day, need to be taken for three months.

The forward, who also played for Premier League side Western Stima, left AFC Leopards in 2018 alongside Collins Okoth, Gabriel Andika, Joseph Kuria, Eric Bekoe and Henry Uche.