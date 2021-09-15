'Broos coaching Bafana Bafana from Belgium?' - Safa responds to criticism

The Club Brugge legend had to return to the European country following the recent World Cup qualifiers

South African Football Association has explained why Hugo Broos has been making trips back to his home country, Belgium.

The 69-year-old tactician returned home to have his second dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine after he was unveiled as the new Bafana Bafana head coach in May this year.

Therefore, Broos missed Bafana's international friendly match against Uganda and the Cosafa Cup with the team under the guidance of the European mentor's assistant, Helman Mkhalele.

The former Cameroon coach returned to South Africa ahead of the two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana this month, but he has since traveled back to Belgium after the two games.

There have been some, who are criticizing Broos for his visits to Belgium, but Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe, insisted that Broos' recent trip back home is due to a work permit issue.

“The coach is in Belgium to sort out his work permit and there’s nothing untoward there," Motlanthe told Sowetan.

"He’d applied for a temporary work permit and it has since expired…now he’s forced to apply for another one.

“Remember, the coach signed a five-year deal, so he must have right papers to be in the country for that duration."

Motlanthe explained that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title-winning coach cannot stay in South Africa without a work permit

"We’re in contact with him and home affairs. Everything should be finalised in a week or two," he added.

"People should understand the laws of this country…you can’t stay without a work permit while you’re here to work.”

Broos is expected to return to Mzansi ahead of next month's two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia which will be played on a home and away basis as Bafana look to advance to the next round.

Bafana are currently sitting at the top of the Group G standings with four points from two games and only the group winners will progress to the third round.

The third round will see the 10 group winners from the second round drawn into five home-and-away ties.

The winners of each tie will qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.