Broos: ‘Changing is restarting’ insists Bafana Bafana coach as he vows to maintain status quo

The South Africa tactician plans to stick to his selections & tactics in the upcoming matches despite the criticism he is facing

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has vowed to stick to his guns when it comes to squad selection and tactics for future games with Bafana Bafana.

Broos came under heavy criticism for his tactics and selection before and after South Africa’s 2-1 loss to Morocco in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with the exclusion of Andile Jali and Themba Zwane who play for Mamelodi Sundowns questioned.

The Belgian coach, however, insists that he knows what he is doing and fans should not expect a change from what they have witnessed so far in terms of selection.

“Don’t expect that I will change a lot in the group that I have now," said Broos, as reported by Kickoff.

"Because changing is restarting. I don’t want to restart again. I know what I have now with the group and it is a very good group."

Bafana Bafana took an early lead but eventually lost 2-1 with a late goal from the hosts. They will still need to do the job against Liberia to qualify for Afcon.

"This is a group that has to be able to qualify for Afcon, but we need to give them confidence. We don’t need to criticise them everywhere or criticise the coach and create and negative atmosphere. Let’s be positive and let's support the team,” added Broos.

"I know these guys will give their lives to be in the Ivory Coast next year. I saw that in the last camp. They were motivated."

Broos had angered South Africans early this week when he said that the country lacks top talent to compete with their fancied rivals following losses to Ghana, France and Morocco.

“We don’t have those players like our three last opponents, Ghana, France and Morocco have. When you see those teams – Ghana, 90% of the players are from Europe. France, I don’t have to explain which players are playing in the team of France, all players are in big teams in Europe,” said Broos.

“But also Morocco, when you look at the selection of Morocco, there was only one player of the Caf Champions League winning-team Wydad Casablanca, and it was the goalkeeper. For the rest, there were no Champions League winners, no players. I think that shows enough.”

South Africa will host Liberia on September 19 before traveling to the Lone Stars four days later.