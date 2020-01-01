Broke Gor Mahia turn to ‘Bonga’ points to help pay player salaries

The Kenyan champions have now turned to fans to help raise funds and pay their players who are owed five months’ salaries

have now turned to fans to raise money and help pay the players and technical bench their salary accrued over the last five months.

The Kenyan champions have pleaded with their fans to convert their loyalty points, accrued by subscribers who use leading mobile firm Safaricom, into cash so as to help the club.

The new scheme dubbed ‘Bonga’ points will enable willing fans to accumulate points as soon as they are registered, with more extra points coming from data usage.

More teams

K’Ogalo chairman Ambrose Rachier has explained he had already turned in his ‘Bonga’ points and managed to convert it to Sh25, 000.

“These are reserves a lot of people are not aware of,” Rachier is quoted by BBC Sport Africa. “For example, I discovered I had 80,000 points which I've converted into 25,000 shillings ($235) which I have contributed to the fund.”

On Tuesday, Rachier confessed they have gone five months without paying salaries for the playing unit.

Gor Mahia are among the clubs in the top-flight which have faced difficulties in paying salaries since betting firm SportPesa withdrew their support for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) earlier this season.

Apart from withdrawing support for the top-tier, SportPesa also stopped its financial support for Gor Mahia and rivals AFC , forcing the two giants to struggle financially and have since lost a number of key players.

“Including this month, I will say Gor Mahia will have to pay salaries for five months, sometimes we are getting well-wishers just like we have Kulundeng, who came around with a small token and we are able to pay them Sh3, 000,” Rachier told reporters.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, with a host of players facing eviction from their houses owing to unpaid rent, Rachier says he has talked to landlords to spare them as they get to solve the issue.

“I told the landlords that rent arrears are attributable to the salaries we haven't paid the players for reasons already in the public domain and that they will pay when they get the money,” Rachier also told BBC Sports Africa.

Gor Mahia's Ghanaian import Jackson Owusu is among the players who have been hit hard by the club’s financial situation, as he was kicked out of the hotel he was staying in while one player, who did not want to be named, told Goal he had also been evicted from his house for non-payment of rent.